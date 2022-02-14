BJP candidate’s car attacked in Sambhal

Harendra alias Rinku, a BJP candidate from Asmoli Assembly seat, was allegedly attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The BJP candidate and his supporters took shelter in a police station. Two people were arrested on the spot by the police. The attack severely damaged Rinku’s car.

The attack occurred during the second phace of the state’s assembly elections. In this phase, a total of 586 candidates are competing for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

In 2017, the BJP won 38 of the 55 seats, the Samajwadi Party 15, and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress contested together in the last Assembly elections.