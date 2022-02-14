Cash crunch – veteran TN photojournalist found hanging in his office ;

T Kumar, a famous Tamil Nadu photojournalist, died by hanging himself in his office on Sunday, February 13. He worked for a news agency and was found hanging in the office late on Sunday night, according to sources within the organisation. Sources in the news agency said he was facing financial troubles and a backlog of salaries.

Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling hook in the agency’s workplace by a colleague. Police police arrived shortly after receiving the story and rushed the photographer’s body to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Monday, his body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. Kumar was 56-years-old and he is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He rose through the ranks of the news agency to become its state bureau chief, a photojournalist with over 30 years of experience. He began working for the news agency in 1986, and he was the first photographer to be named state head of the Tamil Nadu agency.