CM Channi’s helicopter not allowed to take off due to PM’s movement

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s helicopter was not allowed to take off from Chandigarh’s Rajendra Park on Monday due to a ‘no-fly zone’ imposed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement.

CM Channi was supposed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, to attend a rally organised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi, on the other hand, is addressing at an election rally in Jalandhar. The helicopter of Rahul Gandhi has been allowed to land at Hoshiarpur.

Reacting to the development in Hoshiarpur, Sunil Jakhar, a Congress leader, was quoted by ANI news agency as saying, ‘CM Channi was scheduled to come here but it’s shameful that this government cancelled permission for Charanjit Singh Channi to come to Hoshiarpur. If the Election Commission doesn’t take cognisance of this, I’ll understand that these polls are a farce.’

Punjab will vote on February 20th, and the results will be announced on March 10th.