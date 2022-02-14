Despite ban, traditional bull-taming sport organised in Andhra

On Sunday, February 13, hundreds of villagers in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor region took part in a bull-taming sport, an inferior version of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu. The administration had previously issued stern warnings to the organisers.

Local activists allege that despite the state’s tight Covid-19 restrictions, local authorities allowed the event due to political pressure.

The event was held in Karlagatta village, in the Chittoor district’s Santipuram zone. More than a dozen people were injured as a result of the event. In Andhra Pradesh, the village is close the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

They were taken to a local hospital to be treatment. A rumour that a Tamil Nadu youngster died while taking part in the event became viral as well. Police, on the other hand, have denied that there were any casualties. Reportedly, a team of Karnataka policemen also reached the spot to stop the event. However, they were chased away by the mob.