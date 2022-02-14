Drunk man breaks into RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s house, threatens to kill his aide

A group of people allegedly came into the home of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday evening, attacked his assistant Srijan Swaraj, and threatened to kill him. Srijan Swaraj, vice president of Youth RJD, has lodged a complaint with the police about the matter

According to Srijan Swaraj’s complaint, a man named Gaurav Yadav and eight of his accomplices forcibly entered the official residence of Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, on Sunday by evening.

According to the complaint, Gaurav Yadav was drunk at the time and threatened to kill Srijan. He has demanded that the accused be punished immediately. He’s also asked the Patna Police for protection, citing threat to his life.