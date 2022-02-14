Hijab row; System will run as per Constitution, not Shariat: Yogi Adityanath

In response to the Karnataka hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the country’s system should be based on the Indian Constitution rather than Shariat or Islamic law.

‘The Prime Minister scrapped the triple talaq law to free our (Muslim) daughters; to give them rights and the respect she’s entitled to. To ensure respect to that daughter, we say that the system will be run on the Constitution of India and not Shariat,’ Adityanath stated in response to AIMIM head Owaisi’s ‘hijab-clad woman will become PM one day’ remark.

Yogi Adityanath further said: ‘We can’t force our religious beliefs and preferences on the country and its institutions. Can I request that all employees in Uttar Pradesh wear ‘bhagwa’ saffron? In schools, a dress code must be enforced.’ ‘Women will be treated with respect, security, and independence when the country runs according to the Constitution,’ he added.