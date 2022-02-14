Hijab row: Udupi govt school students urge management to start classes

On Monday, February 14, commerce students in the second Pre-University Course (PUC) at the government high school in Udupi submitted a memorandum to the school asking that offline classes be started as soon as possible.

Shilpa, one of the petitioners, told the media that some students thrive on controversy ‘Earlier, they raised the issue of language and said they were not allowed to speak Urdu inside the class, but that’s a lie. We speak Tulu, but we do not restrict them to the same.’

She added, ‘During the hijab issue, we tried to convince them, and they were ready to keep quiet. However, they came to us within two days and asked us to remove our bhindis and bangles. Because of six students, 900 can’t suffer.’

At 2:30 p.m. today, the Karnataka High Court will continue hearings on the hijab case. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to hold an urgent hearing in the case, stating that the case must first be heard by the HC.