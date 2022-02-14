India’s wholesale inflations eases to 12.96%

New Delhi: The wholesale inflation in the country eased to 12.96% in January from 13.56% in December. The data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed this.

As per the data, the indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits for ten straight months since April. The high rate of inflation in January, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year.

The numbers for food articles were higher in January at 10.33%, compared to 9.56% in December. Wholesale inflation of vegetables jumped to 38.45% in January from 31.56% in December. In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 32.27% against 32.30% in last month.