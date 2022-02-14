Infinix launches 5G smartphone ‘Infinix Zero 5G’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Hong Kong based smartphone company, Infinix has launched its 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G in India. The new smart phone comes in two colour options- Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange- and has a hole-punch display design.

It features a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a triple rear camera unit. Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an ambient light sensor, light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor.

The phone is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting February 18. Flipkart is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667. It is also providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases made with Citi Bank cards.