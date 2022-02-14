Landslide victory for TMC in Bengal Civic Polls ;

All four municipal corporations that went to vote on Saturday, February 12 were won by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). TMC candidates won municipal elections in Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar, and Siliguri.

TMC not only held the three existing civic bodies by the end of the day, but also won the Siliguri municipal corporation for the first time since its inception, despite early predictions that it would lose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, ‘It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections.’