Mahzooz Draw: 20 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 20 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 64th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The lucky winners took home Dh 50,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (17, 21, 30, 35, 36).

Three other lucky winners bagged Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 11177008, 11286768, 11207410 , which belonged to Venkateswaran, Aashif, and Ronald, respectively. 1006 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1.652 million.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on Saturday, February 19, at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.