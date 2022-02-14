MP tunnel tragedy; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of deceased

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, expressed grief over the death of two labourers trapped in a tunnel in Katni district on Monday, and announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased’s family and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, according to an official.

Despite a 28-hour-long rescue mission, labourers Gorelal Kol (30) and Ravi Masalkar (26) were unable to be saved, according to MP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora.

Seven of the nine workers trapped in the tunnel after it caved in late Saturday night have been rescued, he said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Emergency Response Force teams have ended their search.