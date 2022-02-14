New Gen takes over! Arjun Tendulkar rejoins Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar will play under his father Sachin Tendulkar’s tutelage after being re-signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakhs. MI was one of two clubs that bid for the left-arm pacer, who was among the players nominated for the expedited auction. Gujarat Titans offered him one contract.

For a few years, the left-arm pacer was a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians, and he also travelled to the UAE for the IPL 2020. MI rewarded him with an IPL 2021 bid and made him the last selection of the day.

Sachin could not attend the MI’s camp during the first part of the IPL 2021 since the Master Blaster had contracted COVID-19 before the season. He went to the UAE for the second half, but an injury caused Arjun to miss the rest of the season.

Arjun has played two T20s for the Mumbai state squad despite not having played in the IPL. He is a member of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad and is expected to make his debut this season.

Apart from Arjun, MI made several purchases during the course of the two-day event. The five-time IPL Champions spent more than Rs 10 crore in an auction for the first time in history, re-signing Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, making him the most expensive choice of day 1.

MI spent a lot of money on Jofra Archer on the second day, paying Rs 8 crore for him. The right-arm bowler is set to miss the IPL in 2022, and MI will not be able to choose his replacement. They also paid Rs 3 crore for South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis.

For Rs 30 lakhs, Basil Thampi joined them, while MI had to make a couple of offers to acquire Murugan Ashwin. Mayank Markande and Jaydev Unadkat, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 season, joined MI for Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 65 lakh, respectively. Tilak Varma and Sanjay Yadav were the other players contracted by MI.