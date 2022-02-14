Sreesanth shares video of him singing ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ after going unsold in IPL auction

At the two-day IPL super auction that finished on Sunday night, former India bowler S Sreesanth drew no attention from any club. The Kerala cricketer entered the auction with a starting price of Rs 50 lakh in mind.

Sreesanth has shared a 15-second video of himself performing ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke’, a classic Bollywood song that loosely translates to ‘never give up.’

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old wrote alongside the video, ‘Always grateful and always looking forward…lots of love and respect to each and every one of u.: ‘om Nama Shivaya’.

Sreesanth played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals before his spot-fixing ban. However, he was caught on suspicion of spot-fixing in the league, and the BCCI suspended him.

Sreesanth indicated his intention to play for India again once his suspension was lifted, and he was just included in Kerala’s team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. ‘Gods grace and lots of hard work and perseverance… thanks a lot to each and everyone of u for keeping faith in my ability…Great to be back in whites just the beginning..gonna keep giving my very best every single moment’, Sreesanth wrote on Twitter account on Sunday.

On Thursday, Kerala will play their debut Ranji Trophy match.