State government lifts Covid-19 curbs

Guwahati: The Assam government has lifted said mandatory testing for Covid-19 at airports, railway stations and hospitals. The new rule will come into force from February 15.As per the new guidelines, people with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the state

At present, strict containment measures, including screening of incoming passengers at airports, railway stations and road entry points, are being conducted in Assam to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the state reported 79 new cases. The positivity rate slipped by 54%. 4 new deaths were also reported. The state’s caseload stood at 7,23,495 and the death toll was at 7,952.