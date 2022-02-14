Tamil Nadu student suicide; SC allows CBI probe, tells state not to make it prestige issue

On Monday, February 14, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu police Director General of Police (DGP) challenging the Madras High Court’s order directing the CBI to investigate the Thanjavur girl’s suicide case.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that the TN government should not make the case a prestige issue by opposing the HC’s order for a CBI investigation. The judge also ordered the TN police to turn over all evidence collected up to this point to the CBI.

The Supreme Court further stated that the allegations of forced conversion should be investigated by the CBI. The notice must be returned within four weeks, and any counter affidavit or rejoinder must be filed within two weeks, according to the Supreme Court.