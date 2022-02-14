Tata Sons appoint Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

Tata Sons has appointed former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as the MD and CEO of Air India. Following a board meeting on Monday, this decision was made in the presence of ‘special invitee’ N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. The hiring is contingent on regulatory clearance, according to the corporation.

Ayci served on the Turkish Airlines board of directors before becoming Chairman. He graduated from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 1994 at Bilkent University. In 1995, he had a research stay in political science at Leeds University in the United Kingdom, and in 1997, he graduated from the Marmara University in Istanbul with a Master’s degree in International Relations.

The new CEO and MD will commence his duties on or before April 1. Ilker Ayci praised Air India as an ‘iconic airline’ and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to head the company and join the Tata Group. ‘Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality’, he said.

N Chandrasekaran said, ‘Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era’.