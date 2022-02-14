Threat to national security; Govt bans 54 Chinese apps

The Centre has banned 54 Chinese apps that ‘pose a threat to India’s security,’ according to top sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Around 224 Chinese smartphone apps have been banned by the government since June 2020, including popular apps like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community.

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, and Dual Space Lite are among the apps that have been banned.

According to ministry sources, the 54 apps on the list include those that were previously banned by the Indian government but have since rebranded and relaunched under new names. Orders to ban the apps have been issued once more after receiving official confirmation and establishing the country of origin.

The MeitY is expected to release a full list of the banned apps in the coming days to help users to identify them.