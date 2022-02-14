Ukraine could withdraw from NATO to avert war, says ambassador

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain told the BBC that the country’s desire to join NATO may be shelved in order to avert war with Russia, in what would amount to a huge concession to Moscow in reaction to the build-up of Russian forces on its borders.

Ukraine’s ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, told the BBC that his country was willing to be “flexible” in its pursuit of membership in the Atlantic military alliance, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a “trigger for war.”

When asked if Kyiv could change its attitude on NATO membership, Prystaiko was quoted as saying, “We might – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and driven to it.”

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but it has been promised since 2008 that it will be granted the opportunity to join, bringing the US-led alliance closer to Russia’s border.

Putin claims that Ukraine’s developing links with NATO could lead to it being used as a launch pad for NATO missiles aimed at Russia. He claims that Russia must establish “red lines” to prevent this.

In recent weeks, Russia has placed over 100,000 troops and heavy weapons within striking distance of Ukraine, forcing the US and its NATO partners to issue a warning that an invasion could be near.

Moscow denies plotting an attack and refers to the military drills as drills, but it has issued explicit requests that NATO stop expanding eastwards, including into Ukraine. The demand was rejected by NATO members.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday and agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem.