Union government updates travel rules

Muscat: The authorities in India have updated travel rules for passengers. As per the new guidelines, all fully vaccinated passengers travelling from Oman to India are exempted from taking mandatory PCR tests. Also, people travelling from 82 countries including Oman, do have a choice to upload their PCR test or their vaccination certificate in the Air Suvidha self-declaration for.

Passengers, however, still need to fill in their Air Suvidha self-declaration form, where they need to upload their passport and flight details, vaccination certificate and contact information. Vaccine certificates from 82 countries – including Oman – are accepted as valid in India. A full list of countries can be found here: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/pdf/List-of-Countries-10.02.2022-new-11-02-22.pdf