Acer Aspire 3 launches second ‘Made in India’ laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU

With the Aspire 3, Acer has released its second ‘Made in India’ laptop. The Aspire 3 is the second laptop to be produced in the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Noida, following the well-received TravelMate series of computers.

Acer launched the Aspire 3 at a starting price of Rs 30,000, based on user demand. Flipkart already has the laptop available for purchase.

GS Sondhi, Senior Director, Product Management, Acer India, said, ‘Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality which the customer demand. Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learning, or for general use’.

The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by Intel Core i3 or Core i5 CPUs from the 11th generation. Intel UHD graphics are used in the Core i3 models, while Intel Iris Xe graphics are used in the Core i5 models. On the Core i3 model, the Aspire 3 laptop comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, while the Core i5 model comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD storage.

A 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio is included on the Aspire 3. Acer says that the laptop’s 36.7Whr battery may last up to nine hours on a single charge. The laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and has twin speakers and a 720p camera.