Anupam Kher shares video of mom dancing on Pushpa’s song, says ‘This is epic’

Anupam Kher has posted a new video of his mother dancing to the hit song ‘Srivalli’ from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film ‘Pushpa The Rise’. Anupam often posts videos and tales of his mother, whom he affectionately refers to as Dulari, on social media.

Dulari appeared in the video wearing a yellow, patterned salwar suit as she attempted the hook step of the song while the Hindi version of the song was playing in the background. Anupam shared the video on Instagram and remarked, ‘This is EPIC! Thank you @vrindakher for shooting this video of Mom!#DulariRocks #Pushpa’. Vrinda is the daughter of Anupam’s brother Raju Kher.

Reacting to the post, Vrinda said, ‘Hahahaha. This was the cutest. I was doing this step with pap at home and she saw I was teaching him and she also started doing this. Had to shoot it..’

Last month, Anupam had praised Allu Arjun for his recent film, Pushpa The Rise. The actor tweeted, ‘Pushpa! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenaline and full paisa vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar! Loved every nuance and attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho’.

On the work front, the upcoming flick of Anupam Kher, ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be released in theatres on March 11. Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi also star in the film, which is about the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. He is also working on Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Oonchai’.