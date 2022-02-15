Ashwani Kumar’s resignation, Congress should be deeply concerned, says Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari, a Punjab Congress MP, called colleague Ashwani Kumar’s resignation as unfortunate while speaking at Panchayat Aaj Tak-Punjab in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

‘Ashwani Kumar ji has been our friend for years. We worked together in the UPA government. When we wrote the letter [to Congress president Sonia Gandhi] and talked about a constructive change [in the party], Ashwani Kumar ji criticised me the most. But despite that, this [his resignation] is unfortunate,’ Manish Tewari said.

‘Even if a small Congress worker leaves, the party suffers. We should be deeply concerned. Because it’s election time, I won’t say anything more. He must have spent about 45 years in the Congress. When such people leave, the party does suffer,’ he added.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar, who represented Punjab in Parliament, resigned today. ‘In the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve the larger national cause outside the party fold.’ Ashwani Kumar stated in a resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.