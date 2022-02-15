Big B recalls Air India ad from his college days as the airline returns to Tata Group

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan commemorated the return of Air India to the Tatas by reminiscing about his college days. As a student at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, Bachchan used to observe an Air India banner ad atop a building in the centre of the city while walking to the class.

‘I remember the banner ad, in the late 50s on a striking building in Connaught Place, New Delhi, that I would pass by as I travelled to University in the Univ Special: ‘There’s an air about India.’ Bobby Kooka at his best’, the actor tweeted on Sunday.

T 4190 – Air India back with Tatas ..

and I remember the banner ad., in the late 50's on a striking building in Connaught Place, New Delhi, that I would pass by as I travelled to University in the Univ Special : 'There's an air about India !' ~ Bobby Kooka at his best !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2022

Bobby Kooka was the commercial director of Air India. He was the driving force behind the airline’s mascot, the well-known and immediately recognisable ‘Maharajah’. HTA artist Umesh Rao once drew a sketch of the Maharajah on the corner of a letterhead. Kooka, a good friend of JRD Tata spotted the enormous potential in it, and the rest is history.

Also Read: Kriti’s sister Nupur to make Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Noorani Chehra’

In January, the national airline was returned to its founders, the Tata Group, over seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.

The historic transfer marked the conclusion of the government’s protracted quest for a buyer, which has spent over a billion dollars to keep the airline afloat since 2009. After completing the Rs 18,000 crore agreement, the Tata Group has regained control of Air India.