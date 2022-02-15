Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 500,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat named Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat based in Doha, Qatar has won 500,000 UAE dirhams in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s second weekly electronic draw. Last week’s winner Anas Melethalakkal was also based in Qatar. Shaukat won with ticket number 114308.

The prize money for the weekly draw has been doubled this month to Dh500,000 from Dh250,000 offered in January. Moreover, all the weekly winners, including Shaukat, still stand a chance to become a millionaire as the lucky ticket will enter the drum for the live draw to be held on March 3.

Also Read: Israel’s Prime Minister talks with Bahrain’s Crown Prince in effort to strengthen ties

There will be two more weekly draws for Dh500,000 to be held this month. In the big draw on March 3, the first prize is for Dh12 million, the second prize Dh1 million and five other cash prizes.