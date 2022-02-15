Biker narrowly escapes speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai, video goes viral

In Mumbai, a speeding Rajdhani Express blew a motorbike to smithereens as the rider attempted to pass through a railway crossing. The event was captured on a neighbouring CCTV camera, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

The rider is shown in the video breaking a traffic law at the railway crossing. Despite the approaching train, he violated the blocked crossing barriers and entered the tracks. He was on the verge of going past the track where the train was supposed to arrive. He quickly realised, however, it was too late to avoid the rushing train.

The train was spotted entering the railway crossing at a fast pace in a matter of seconds. The rider is seen hopping off his motorcycle just in time to avoid imminent death. The individual is seen crashing on the sides of the railway after abandoning his bike on the track in an attempt to flee the approaching train.

Also Read: Acer Aspire 3 launches second ‘Made in India’ laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU

The bike, which had been left uncomfortably near the rails, was hit by the rushing train. It was blasted to bits in a matter of seconds. The debris of the vehicle flew in all directions, and numerous witnesses tried to warn the motorcyclist of the approaching train.

The motorcyclist was also hurt as a result of his escape. Parts of the bike hit the biker. The video, which went viral, garnered outrage from a number of internet users, who accused the rider of breaking fundamental traffic laws at railway crossings. In India, it is common to see two-wheelers and bicycles attempt to cross railway tracks despite impending trains in order to save a few minutes.