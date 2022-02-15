CM Channi hits back at Bhagwant Mann over ‘Congress is circus’ remark, says ‘Have vacancy for monkey’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chann has slammed AAP leader Bhagwant Mann’s comment that the ‘Congress is a circus in Punjab.’ The Punjab CM took a jibe, saying that the role of monkey is vacant in ‘Congress circus’

CM Channi stated during Panchayat Aaj Tak – Punjab ‘Hamari circus hai toh Bandar ka role hai us mein (We have vacancy for a monkey’s role in our circus). They are welcome to join. Whether they want to join from Delhi, Haryana, UP, anywhere, they are welcome.’

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann said that at a news conference in Amritsar with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab elections, ‘Congress party has become a circus in Punjab. Channi Saheb is going to lose from both assembly constituencies. AAP is going to defeat him. He’ll never be the CM when he can’t be an MLA.’