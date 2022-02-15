First ever global summit on ‘Reimaging Museum in India’ begins in Hyderabad

The first-of-its-kind two-day Global Summit on ‘Reimaging Museums in India’ will take place in Hyderabad on 15, 16 February. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) will launch the event, which is being organised by the ministry of culture.

Speaking about the summit, G Kishan Reddy said, ‘India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations’.

According to the minister, there has been a renewed focus on building new museums with engaging exhibits and content, embracing current technologies such as digital, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality, during the previous seven years. ‘We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation’, he added.

The summit, which will be hosted online and accessible to the public, will have participants from India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. As per a ministry of culture letter issued on Monday, some 2,300 individuals have already registered to attend the event.

The summit is being held under the auspices of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India’s centrepiece programme commemorating the country’s 75th anniversary of independence and honouring its people, culture, and achievements.

‘The summit will bring together leading luminaries, domain experts, and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for Museums’, the ministry note further stated.

The construction of a roadmap for the establishment of new museums, nurturing a renewal framework, and reinvigorating existing museums in India would be among the outcomes of the information exchange amongst participants, according to the Culture ministry.