FlyDubai announces resumption of flights to this destination

Dubai: Low budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai has announced that it will resume commercial passenger flight service to Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) in Istanbul, Turkey from March 2. The airline will operate five flights a week.

Flydubai also announced that it will increase its frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week. At present, it operates daily flights to Istanbul Airport (IST). Its network in Turkey also includes Ankara where it operates two weekly flights.

Also Read; Ukraine crisis; Govt providing all assistance to Indians says MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Return Business Class fares from Dubai to Sabiha Gökçen Airport start from Dh7,470 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,475.

Emirates airline will codeshare on this route offering travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to more than 190 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks. Passengers booking a flydubai flight to Dubai will enjoy a complimentary Season Pass to visit Expo 2020 Dubai until March 31, 2022.