Ghaziabad admin relaxes Covid restrictions as cases decrease

The Covid-induced restrictions were relaxed in Ghaziabad on Monday, with the district administration allowing gyms to reopen and reducing the night curfew timings by two hours.

The development comes after the district saw a significant drop in active Covid-19 cases.

According to a district magistrate’s order issued on Monday, the night curfew restriction will be in effect from Monday onwards from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., rather than the previous timings of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

After receiving orders from the state government, the order was issued. Several restrictions have been lifted, and schools have been opened. According to Vipin Kumar, assistant district magistrate, ‘all Covid protocols will be observed’.