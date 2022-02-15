Made-in-India game MaskGun crosses 60 million players

Pune-based firm ‘SuperGaming’ recently announced that their multiplayer shooter MaskGun had surpassed 60 million gamers. The title celebrates its third-year anniversary last month, and the celebration had brought a new game mode and cosmetics.

MaskGun launched a 1v1 mode as part of the update, in which players choose weaponry at the outset of the round and face up against their opponent. There are currently just three weapon options: an assault rifle, shotgun, and sniper rifle.

The mode can be found under the Rumble section and has a competitive element to it, with winning bouts rewarding you with Gold (in-game cash) that can be used to buy new cosmetics.

The game had also added new agents to the roster, including Plushie, Citrus, and Aeon-B, as well as fully overhauled the user interface for improved performance. New weapon and character skins based on the Netflix programme Squid Game are also featured and can be found in the game’s shop. Silly Royale, the social multiplayer game of the company, has previously featured a Squid Game-inspired game mode.

Also Read: First ever global summit on ‘Reimaging Museum in India’ begins in Hyderabad

‘The MaskGun anniversary update is our biggest one yet. 1v1 in particular has been the most requested feature from the community. It aims to be a test of true skill to show off the best talent from MaskGun’s 60 million-plus players as there won’t be a team to make up for your lapses or carry you in a match’, Roby John, CEO and co-founder at SuperGaming had said.

The firm is presently working on Indus, a combat royale game that will be launched later this year. They secured $5.5 million in Series A investment in August 2021 to grow its staff and accelerate development.