Made-in-India Nissan ‘Magnite’ exports expanded to 15 nations

Nissan India began shipments of Magnite cars from June last year, after launching the model in our market in December 2020. Initially, the tiny SUV was only sold in Indonesia and South Africa, but the company has since expanded its export market to include 13 other countries.

Magnite is currently available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. Nissan managed to ship a total of 6,344 Magnite units in the second half of 2020.

The SUV has received 78,000 reservations in India, and the business has stated that over 42,000 units have been produced so far. The Nissan Magnite comes with two petrol engine choices under the hood. The first is a 72hp, three-cylinder, 1.0-litre normally aspirated engine, while the second is a 100hp, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.

Both engines come equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. A CVT automatic transmission is also available with turbo-petrol (which produces 8Nm less than the manual). The Magnite comes in five different trim levels: XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. In most places, the waiting list for the vehicle is presently three months.

The Magnite is now priced between 5.75 lakh to 10.36 lakh rupees (ex-showroom, Delhi).