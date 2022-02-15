MP Chief minister tests Covid positive for 2 nd time

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated.

The CM had previously contracted the viral infection in 2020 and was hospitalised for a few days.

‘I underwent the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in which I tested positive,’ Mr Chouhan posted on Twitter on Tuesday. ‘My symptoms are normal’. ‘In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, I’ve isolated myself.’ ‘I will carry out all upcoming works virtually. I will also participate virtually in a Ravidas Jayanti programme tomorrow,’ the CM tweeted in Hindi.