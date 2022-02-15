No immediate reason for Indian students to evacuate; Ukraine’s envoy

In the midst of a buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s eastern borders, the country’s envoy to India has informed Indian nationals in the country that they are not in danger and that there is no need for mass evacuation.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha said that diplomatic talks between Kyiv and Moscow were still ongoing, and he urged the almost 20,000 Indian students studying in Ukraine to be calm and informed about the latest developments.

‘Taking into account active negotiations that are underway, I don’t see any immediate reason for massive evacuation of Indian students in Ukraine. They should monitor the situation but should not panic,’ added Polikha

The envoy’s remarks came the Indian mission in Kyiv’s request that Indian nationals, especially those whose stay is not necessary, return to India. Those who plan to stay in Ukraine should keep in touch with the embassy.

He stated that the Ukrainian government is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and keeps the Indian side informed of all happenings.