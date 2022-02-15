OP Rajbhar accuses Yogi Adityanath of an assassination attempt in UP polls.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attempting to kill him. The allegation was made after OP Rajbhar and his son Arvind Rajbhar faced legal opposition when registering the latter’s nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday. The claim has been debunked by the BJP.

Several lawyers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they arrived at a court in Varanasi’s Shivpur to file Arvind’s nomination. For the UP elections, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has teamed up with the Samajwadi Party.

The Rajbhars said that several people cursed them. Supporters of the Rajbhars sang ‘Jai Akhilesh’ in response. Following the filing of the nomination, OP Rajbhar sought protection from the district election officer.