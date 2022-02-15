Police official gets slapped at police station in Maharashtra; Brother and sister arrested

Thane: A 40-year-old woman and her brother were arrested for allegedly abusing and attacking a policeman in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Poojadevi Kanojia and her brother Anup (26) were arrested by the police on Monday night for an offence under section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official from Narpoli police station said.

According to the police officials, the duo arrived at the Narpoli police station and picked a quarrel with assistant police inspector Prashant Aware over the issue of a case registered against the accused woman based on a complaint lodged by her daughter.

The Kanojia siblings slapped Mr Aware, scratched his face and tore his uniform, the official said. The attack took place inside the police station in the presence of other policemen, who tried to save the officer, he said, adding that further probe is underway.