Seeking re-election in 4 municipalities; BJP files fresh plea in Calcutta HC

The BJP filed a new application in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday over the upcoming elections to 108 municipal corporations in 20 West Bengal districts on February 27.

To ensure free and fair municipal elections, the party petitioned the chief justice to enable the deployment of central paramilitary forces 72 hours before polling begins.

Furthermore, the party has requested that the court appoint independent and impartial general officers to oversee effective CCTV surveillance and central monitoring of surveillance.

In its plea, the party asked for the deployment of central paramilitary jawans at entry points to verify voters’ EPIC cards (photo IDs).

In its plea, the BJP sought re-election in four municipalities. The party filed a complaint with the Calcutta High Court on Monday, alleging widespread rigging during civic elections in four municipal corporations on February 12.