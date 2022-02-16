Apple Watch detects thyroid symptoms months ahead of diagnosis, says report

An Australian nursing student is urging Apple Watch owners to enable heart rate notifications after the wearable gadget spotted indications of a thyroid problem months before being diagnosed.

According to AppleInsider, Apple’s heart rate notifications have reportedly helped a number of people detect heart problems, prompting them to seek further medical help. As per a recent TikTok post, the wearable gadget can identify extremely early alterations that might end up being detected months later.

TikTok user Lauren posted a video on February 2 encouraging viewers to set notifications for detecting low and high heart rates, irregular beats, and cardio fitness levels. The Sydney-based nursing student stated in the video that she should have enabled the features sooner since it had medical implications.

Lauren stated that she had recently been diagnosed with a thyroid problem. She does, however, admits, ‘I would have realised something was going on if my Apple alerted me of changes. Instead of me waiting for the symptoms to get really bad, I could have gone to the doctor back in October, when there was this dramatic drop in a matter of days’.

Lauren stated that it had decreased significantly, implying that her cardiovascular system was no longer functioning properly. Other symptoms associated with the drop were fatigue, heat sensitivity, weight gain, dry skin, and increased irritability. She was diagnosed with thyroid hemiagenesis in December and is currently getting therapy.