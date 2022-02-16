‘Arvind Kejiriwal wanted to be either Punjab’s CM or Khalistan’s PM’: AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: An old vide of founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kumar Vishwas was released by BJP. In the video the former AAP leader can be heard saying that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be ‘either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan’. BJP alleged that Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with the AAP national conevnor.

‘One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan),’ Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas recounts his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. This could be extremely dangerous, if AAP were to form Govt in Punjab’, tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Punjab is going to the polls on February 20 for all 117 seats. The major players in the screen are the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and a new alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s fledgling outfit Punjab Lok Congress. (PLC).