Biathlete collapses at end of Olympic race, heads home

A Norwegian biathlete who collapsed after crossing the finish line in the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit race will not compete in the Beijing Olympics again.

Ingrid Landmakr Tandrevold, who revealed on Monday she had experienced cardiac problems in the past, was in contention for a medal at the end of Sunday’s race but stalled as she reached the finish line and then collapsed after crossing it. She finished 14th overall.

Dropping to the ground at the end of a biathlon race is usual for skiers who push themselves on the ski slopes and shooting range, but several other competitors observed that Tandrevold appeared to be in difficulty and notified emergency personnel.

Tandrevold stated on Monday that she is feeling better but will not compete again this week.

“I just think I pushed my boundaries at the altitude and in a challenging race,” Tandrevold explained. “But because I’ve had concerns with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be cautious and look into it further.” “I am not permitted to compete further in these Olympics, so I will return to Norway.”

Tandrevold’s Olympics were cut short due to medical reasons, according to Norway team doctor Lars Kolsrud.