Canada’s new immigration policy can benefit Indians

Canada is planning to increase the number of immigrants it admits, with a target of 475,000 in 2024. Indians will be one of the major beneficiaries of the plan, as they are the single largest source of immigrants to Canada.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser announced the new targets. The Immigration Levels Plan for 2022-24 aims to keep Canada’s immigration rate by about 1% of the population, with 431,645 permanent residents in 2022, 447,055 in 2023, and 451,000 in 2024. However, the high end of the range forecast for 2024 could reach 475,000.

The majority of immigration into Canada is in the economic class, with Indians making for almost 60% of those numbers.