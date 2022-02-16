Canadian author Gad Saad’s request to Modi for ‘a room in India’: Author tweets report by East Coast Daily

Famous Canadian author Gad Saad tweeted the report published on ‘East Coast Daily’ on his official handle, which cited his request to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to be accommodated in India as he is looking to leave Canada to escape the dictatorship. On Tuesday, the best-selling author had sent a letter to PM Modi, a day after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked rarely-used emergency powers to curb the ongoing truckers protest, against the Covid curbs in the country.

‘Dear @narendramodi, we’re looking to leave Canada to escape the dictatorship. Any room for us in India?’, the author Tweeted on Tuesday. Gaad had responded to a Tweet by PM Modi where he had paid tribute to Saint Ravidas on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian author had also Tweeted to the United States of America, saying: ‘Dear United States: I once had to flee Lebanon to start a new life in Canada. Now I need to flee Canada to start a new life in the United States. Will you take us in? We can come in from the Southern border illegally if you prefer. Please advise’. He also posted another tweet tagging the Governor of Florida- Ronald Dion DeSantis, saying that the Canadian PM doesn’t want people like him in Canada, and asking to deliver a green card for Dr.Saad and his family.

It came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (local time) invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in 50 years, to give the federal government extra powers to handle ongoing truckers blockades and protests against the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Notably, the author and behavioural scientist Gad Saad was one of the many notable personalities from across the world whom PM Narendra Modi had extended personal wishes on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.