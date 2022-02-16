Commodity Market: Gold price slides down

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down in the forex market. As per market experts, ease in tensions between Russia and Ukraine diminished the demand of gold. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by 0.13% or Rs 62 at Rs 49,323 per 10 gram. Silver futures eased more than 0.16% or Rs 103 to Rs 62,886 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 396,960, lower by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4620, lower by Rs 60.

In global markets, spot gold was down 0.1% at $ 1,850.91 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $ 23.30 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.4% to $ 1,021.92 while palladium rose 0.3%to $ 2,253.66.