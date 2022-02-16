Country to ease travel requirements

Toronto: Canadian government has decided to ease Covid-19 curbs imposed on travelers. The American country has decided to ease entry for fully vaccinated international travellers starting on February 28.

As per the new guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to submit a rapid antigen test. At present, a molecular test is mandatory for international travellers. Antigen tests are cheaper than a molecular test and can provide results within minutes.

As per the data released by the government, around 80%of Canadians are fully vaccinated and over 40% have also taken a booster dose. Several provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and on Monday Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, have announced a relaxation of restrictions imposed during the pandemic as coronavirus infection rates fall.