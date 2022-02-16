India-UAE flight ticket rate slips down sharply

Dubai: The air carriers have reduced the flight ticket rates from and to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The rates have almost halved after a continuous five-month high. Now, one-way fares from the New Delhi-Dubai route cost Rs 14,000, down from Rs 40,000 a month ago.

In December 2021, the India-UAE airfare crossed Rs 37,000, which now costs about Rs 13,660 one-way. . In October 2021, as per travel agents, one-way fare from Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Delhi were as high as Rs 40,373 . The rates has been reduced as the UAE as the Indian government exempted seven-day quarantine for international travellers.

Meanwhile, the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services in India has been extended till February 28.