Lion and Cub found dead in Gujarat’s Gir forest

An adult male lion and a female cub were found dead in different parts of Gujarat’s Gir forest on Wednesday, according to an official.

As per the postmortem report, the female cub was killed by another lion during infighting, according to DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Junagadh Wildlife Division.

The exact cause of the male lion’s death will be known after a postmortem is conducted later on Wednesday, according to the CCF.

Mr Vasavada stated that forest department field staff noticed the 1.5-year-old cub’s carcass during foot patrolling in the forests near Manekpur village in the Gir-Somnath district, which is part of the Gir-East division, on Tuesday.

The carcass of a male lion, aged 5 to 10 years, was found in the forests near Gadhada village in Mahuva taluk of the Bhavnagar district, which falls under the Shetrunjee wildlife division of the Gir forest, by a beat guard on Tuesday, according to the CCF.