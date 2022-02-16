New academic session; Bihar to appoint 42,000 teachers

After three rounds of counselling, the Bihar government plans to start distributing recruitment letters to 42,000 teachers who were shortlisted through panchayati raj and urban civic bodies on February 23.

In view of the new academic session commencing from April 1, the state government has chosen not to wait for document verification, as it had previously planned in the wake of the submission of fake certificates.

The letters will be distributed by recruitment agencies following the submission of affidavits by candidates whose document verification could not be completed due to various of reasons, including ongoing board exams, certificates from other states, and Covid-19 disruptions, according to Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

The affidavit states clearly that all documents are bona fide and that there is no criminal case, failing which the appointment will be void.