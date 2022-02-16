North Korea commemorates late leader’s birthday, calls for unity

North Korea held a concert, fireworks, and a rare outdoor event near its border with China to commemorate late leader Kim Jong Il’s 80th birthday, as the government strives for stronger internal unity in the face of pandemic-related problems.

On the eve of his father’s birthday, Kim Jong Un, Kim’s son and current leader, attended a state ceremony in Samjiyon city, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

All of the attendees “broke into stormy cheers ‘hurrah’ upon him” when Kim Jong Un arrived, according to KCNA, before he paid tribute to his father’s statue.

According to KCNA, the gathering demonstrated participants’ unshakable resolve to unite behind Kim Jong Un and attain wealth via self-sufficiency, and similar celebrations were staged around North Korea to commemorate Kim Jong Un’s birth day.

Senior officials visiting Samjiyon city saw fireworks and music concert.