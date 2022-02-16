NYA holds protest against KFC; ‘Entire Kashmir including POK is an integral part of India’ poster hung at Nagpur outlet

Nagpur: National Youth Alliance (NYA) members staged a protest at KFC Mate Square outlet in Nagpur on Monday, against their social media post supporting ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

In the video posted by NYA on YouTube, a group of around 15-20 people were seen entering the store of KFC while giving slogans like ‘KFC murdabaad, Hindustan Zindabaad’. With Tricolour flags in hand, they had brought with themselves posters criticizing KFC’s move to support Pakistan in its motive to occupy the Indian administered Kashmir. One of the protestors demanding an apology from the staff asserted, ‘Your company is an anti-national company, Tell us in what way you will register your apology’.

Though one of the staff members tendered an apology with a ‘sorry’ and requested the protestors to leave, the protestors asserted that an apology should be pasted by the outlet at the entrance. ‘Such anti-national activities can not go on while KFC continues to operate in India. Who gave you the right to participate in movements like free Kashmir?’, Rahul Pandey, president of the NYA questioned. The protestors also tried to make customers at the outlet aware of the anti-national tweet by KFC.

As the agitation continued, members of the NYA then hung a poster on the reception counter which read, ‘Entire Kashmir including POK is an integral part of India’. Then the activists tied the poster to the stands to keep the card swipe machines on the counter. Then, all the staff members at the outlet were asked to collectively give slogans of ‘Hindustan Zindabaad, Kashmir India ka hai, POK Bhi India ka hai!’. They also pasted posters with the text ‘Kashmir Belongs to Kahsmiris’, ‘Shame on You’ and the KFC Pakistan’s offending tweet, and posters saying ‘We Want Apology’ on the walls of the outlet.