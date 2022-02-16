‘Old is always gold’: See Bappi Da’s last Instagram post shared just 2 days back

New Delhi: As the nation bids farewell to the veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, his social media post, shared just two days back has left netizens bereaved, and has been flooding with condolances.

The singer-composer had shared a throwback picture from his photo archives on Instagram. He shared a throwback of himself, dressed in his signature style – with sunglasses and a gold chain. ‘Old is always gold’. He captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer Alokesh Lahiri, popularly known as Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight. The 69-year-old musician breathed his last at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Lahiri, known for disco-style songs, has popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions.

Notably, the famous musician is known for his love for gold jewellery. The reason behind his affection for gold jewellery is that he is influenced by Hollywood singer Elvis Presley, who was also very fond of jewellery. Also he had considered it to be his lucky factor throughout his career.

Read more: Renowned singer- music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Bappi Lahiri is best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The veteran singer also made an appearance during an episode of the last season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he arrived as a guest.